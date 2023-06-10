Music Tonight: Saturday, June 10

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Oyster Fest is back in its vintage form, and there will be beaucoup happy daytime spoils for any and all comers to the Arcata Plaza, fingers crossed. If you are looking for an afterparty, well, that’s my beat. I suggest you head to theat, whereis throwing a party. Performances byandfrom City Hippie will be on deck, so this looks like a dancestravaganza. One thing sticks out in the advertising and promotional material, though. The name Boogie Down Productions is attached to the PR gear I got and I have to say, this can’t be KRS-One’s ’80s outfit, so what are we doing here? I guess there’s only one way to find out and the price – $10 – is right.