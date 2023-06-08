Oyster Fest this Saturday

Hey, shooting stars, follow your noses to the Arcata Plaza
on Saturday, June 10
for the 33rd annual Arcata Bay Oyster Festival
happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free admission). Arcata’s biggest festival is a full day of (fingers crossed) sunshine, shucking, seafood and suds, plus music, revelry and long, long lines leading to amazing oyster creations that are so, so worth the wait. There’s all the usual fun this year: kids zone, art market, music and dancing, oysters and food vendors, nonprofits and contests. So, bring your friends, your wallet and your appetite. Slather on sunscreen, hydrate and designate a driver. A pearl of a day awaits.
Photo by Zach Lathouris, submitted