Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 7

Posted By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
I have unfortunately broken my homemade John Dee scrying ball in the exertion required to discover the details of Monday’s show (it started sparking almost immediately, whereupon I tossed it into my neighbor’s decorative pond, where it is, as of press time, still smoking and bubbling like a submerged Tesla Model S). So I have to rely on more conventional means (the internet) to report on tonight’s gig at the Siren’s Song Tavern. Luckily, there are quite a few concrete nuggets of solid info to go by. The main artist is New York’s Sam Greenfield, who plays an upbeat style of sax-y jazz that straddles the line between avant and easy listening. The show is at 8 p.m., and local support will be provided by experimental guitarist Sam Borello. The only question left is $, but a 10-buck cap is usually a safe bet these days. This one should be fun!
