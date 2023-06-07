Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 7

click to enlarge Shutterstock

I have unfortunately broken my homemade John Dee scrying ball in the exertion required to discover the details of Monday’s show (it started sparking almost immediately, whereupon I tossed it into my neighbor’s decorative pond, where it is, as of press time, still smoking and bubbling like a submerged Tesla Model S). So I have to rely on more conventional means (the internet) to report on tonight’s gig at the. Luckily, there are quite a few concrete nuggets of solid info to go by. The main artist is New York’s, who plays an upbeat style of sax-y jazz that straddles the line between avant and easy listening. The show is at, and local support will be provided by experimental guitarist. The only question left is $, but a 10-buck cap is usually a safe bet these days. This one should be fun!