Not long ago in a galaxy not at all far away, Humboldt celebrated the inaugural Forest Moon Festival presented by the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission on the anniversary of the locally filmed. On June 2 and 3, Ewoks returned to their forest home in the redwoods (Sequoia Park, close enough), Wookiees roared at the zoo, Mandalorians sported jetpacks and Imperial Storm Troopers marched and took selfies during Arts Alive. Fans from near and far dressed up to mingle with costumers, found the droids they were looking for and children honed their Jedi skills on an obstacle course. Enjoy photographer Mark Larson's slideshow of the weekend and may the Force be with you.