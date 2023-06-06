Crabs Opening Weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jose Quezada

Opening day starter Caleb Ruiz threw for four innings striking out six, allowing no walks but giving up 10 hits to take the loss.

Billy Ham scores the first run for the 2023 Humboldt Crabs season, scoring on a passed ball after the designated hitter batted the first double for the Humboldt Crabs in the young season.

Colby Lunsford applies the tag at second base on a Novato Knick runner Friday evening. Lunsford went one-for-five in the opening day loss 8-6.

Mike Edward Kearse throws out the first ball for the 2023 Humboldt Crabs baseball season Friday night at the Arcata Ball Park. Kearse is the son of New York Yankees catcher Eddie Kearse, who also played Oakland Oaks. "My dad was the best catcher on the West Coast. He knew Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig," Kearse said after tossing the ball.

Crabs shortstop Luke Reece makes the tag at second base on a sliding Novato Knicks runner. Reece went one-for-three in a close 2-0 loss in the second game of the 2023 Crabs season.

Starting Crabs pitcher Cameron Saso went six strong innings for the Crabs allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Longtime Humboldt Crabs super fan Tamara Clohessy pulls out her sliding song whistle trying to rattle a Novato Knight pitcher warming up to start the third inning during the Crabs second game of the three-game series.

Brady Chavez allowed two hits and struck out five Novato Knight Knicks in the second game played Saturday night at Arcata Ball Park.

The Humboldt Crabs were back on the field this weekend with a series against the Novato Knicks. Friday's season opener saw our hometown crustaceans cracked by an 8-6 loss, despite a three-run inning. Saturday the Crabs took another loss with a 2-0 pitchers' duel, but rallied on Sunday to win 8-3 against the Knicks three-run barrage in the fifth inning. Photographer Jose Quezada was at the ballpark. See his photo highlights below.