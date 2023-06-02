Friday, June 2, 2023
Play Ball!
click to enlarge
Batter up! The Crabgrass Band is tuning up and the Humboldt Crabs
are getting ready to take the first swings of the summer at Arcata Ball Park
tonight at 7 p.m.
There are no tickets for sale at the gate, so make sure to get your tickets online at humboldtcrabs.com
before you take yourself out to the ballpark ($10). Gates open an hour ahead of start time so you can get your hot dogs, drinks and seats, and get your glove on to catch a fly ball.
Tags: Humboldt Crabs Baseball, Arcata Ballpark, World Famous Crab Grass Band, collegiate summer baseball, Image