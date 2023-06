Play Ball!

click to enlarge Photo by Thomas Lal

Batter up! The Crabgrass Band is tuning up and theare getting ready to take the first swings of the summer attonight atThere are no tickets for sale at the gate, so make sure to get your tickets online at humboldtcrabs.com before you take yourself out to the ballpark ($10). Gates open an hour ahead of start time so you can get your hot dogs, drinks and seats, and get your glove on to catch a fly ball.