Friday, June 2, 2023

Sports

Play Ball!

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM

PHOTO BY THOMAS LAL
  • Photo by Thomas Lal
Batter up! The Crabgrass Band is tuning up and the Humboldt Crabs are getting ready to take the first swings of the summer at Arcata Ball Park tonight at 7 p.m. There are no tickets for sale at the gate, so make sure to get your tickets online at humboldtcrabs.com before you take yourself out to the ballpark ($10). Gates open an hour ahead of start time so you can get your hot dogs, drinks and seats, and get your glove on to catch a fly ball.
About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

