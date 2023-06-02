A+E

Friday, June 2, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, June 2

Posted By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
With the students gone and the population reduced to locals and tourists, the music and party scene will be gathering a few tumbleweeds in the coming weeks. Tonight is still fine though, if you like reggaeton, anyway. DJ Gabe Pressure is putting on Fuego, a night of electronic Latin dance music at the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight at 9 p.m. and $10 gets you in the door.
