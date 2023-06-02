Friday, June 2, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, June 2
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM
With the students gone and the population reduced to locals and tourists, the music and party scene will be gathering a few tumbleweeds in the coming weeks. Tonight is still fine though, if you like reggaeton, anyway. DJ Gabe Pressure
is putting on Fuego
, a night of electronic Latin dance music at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
tonight at 9 p.m.
and $10 gets you in the door.
