Thursday, June 1, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 1

Posted By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Wild Abandon.
  • Courtesy of the artists
  • Wild Abandon.
It’s finally June, which is a favorite month of the year for many. Considering my March birthday and their summer solstice wedding date, I can only assume that June was a favorite month for my parents. If you share that sentiment, you could certainly do a lot worse celebrating June’s inception than by heading over to the Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. for some free patio entertainment courtesy of Wild Abandon.
In Print This Week: Jun 1, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 22
