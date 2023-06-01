Thursday, June 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, June 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the artists
-
Wild Abandon.
It’s finally June, which is a favorite month of the year for many. Considering my March birthday and their summer solstice wedding date, I can only assume that June was a favorite month for my parents. If you share that sentiment, you could certainly do a lot worse celebrating June’s inception than by heading over to the Mad River Brewery
at 6 p.m.
for some free patio entertainment courtesy of Wild Abandon
.
Tags: Wild Abandon, Mad River Brewery, live music, Image