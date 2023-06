click to enlarge Photo by Mark McKenna

The Force is strong with usandduring thecelebrating the 40th anniversary of the locally filmed(free). It’s the best of the original trilogy (disagree? strike me down!) and you can watch free screenings on Saturday around the county. Get in Jedi drag and get to theatto mingle with hardcore costumer groups from all over the state, see the film atand stay for the filmmaker Zoom Q&A atAt the, the troopers, Mandalorians and rebels show out at, the movie is atand you can hit the after party like an Imperial speeder into a redwood. Jetpack to— right in the Ewoks’ backyard — to see costumers atand movie with live music atMake a free reservation for the Sequoia Park Zoo’s after-hours Forest Moon Fest and Skywalk through the canopy and get down with DJ Juniper’s Dad. Get more info at forestmoonfestival.org and get ready to blow it up like Alderaan. Too soon?