Sunday, May 28, 2023

Photos: Kinetic Grand Championship Day One

Posted By on Sun, May 28, 2023

Once again, the Arcata Plaza was bumper to bumper with bees, futuristic buggies, giant animals, ham and, yeah, we don't even know what some of those were. For the Kinetic Grand Championship contains multitudes, all of which had to complete the official brake test on the plaza before heading to the Manila Dunes to face the sandy perils of Dead Man's Drop. The Journal's Ollie Hancock was on hand to photograph the kinetic sculptures and their intrepid racers on the first day of the three-day trek from Arcata to Ferndale. See the slideshow below for highlights of the day. 
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

