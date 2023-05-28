Photos: Kinetic Grand Championship Day One

Once again, the Arcata Plaza was bumper to bumper with bees, futuristic buggies, giant animals, ham and, yeah, we don't even know what some of those were. For the Kinetic Grand Championship contains multitudes, all of which had to complete the official brake test on the plaza before heading to the Manila Dunes to face the sandy perils of Dead Man's Drop. The Journal's Ollie Hancock was on hand to photograph the kinetic sculptures and their intrepid racers on the first day of the three-day trek from Arcata to Ferndale. See the slideshow below for highlights of the day.