A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, May 28

Posted By on Sun, May 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Critics - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • The Critics
It’s tough to pin down the gigs at the Siren’s Song, as my usual methods of relying on press releases, texting, fliers about town, social media (ugh), and a proprietary blend of my own secret Baker Street Irregulars and messenger pigeons has yet to crack the inscrutable booking policy of this genuinely fun venue. However, I can tell you there is word that sometime this evening  two local bands I have regard for — up-and-comers The Critics and OG heads Pills for Thrills — will be joining an unfamiliar act called Roni Jean for a proper show. Let’s peg the thing at 7 p.m. (it is Sunday, after all) and cap the door price with an over under of $10 and $5.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 25, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 21
Wounded Healers for Post-Pandemic Times

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation