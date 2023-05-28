Sunday, May 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, May 28
Collin Yeo
May 28, 2023
The Critics
It’s tough to pin down the gigs at the Siren’s Song
, as my usual methods of relying on press releases, texting, fliers about town, social media (ugh), and a proprietary blend of my own secret Baker Street Irregulars and messenger pigeons has yet to crack the inscrutable booking policy of this genuinely fun venue. However, I can tell you there is word that sometime this evening two local bands I have regard for — up-and-comers The Critics
and OG heads Pills for Thrills
— will be joining an unfamiliar act called Roni Jean
for a proper show. Let’s peg the thing at 7 p.m.
(it is Sunday, after all) and cap the door price with an over under of $10 and $5.
