Music Tonight: Sunday, May 28

click to enlarge courtesy of the band

The Critics

It’s tough to pin down the gigs at the, as my usual methods of relying on press releases, texting, fliers about town, social media (ugh), and a proprietary blend of my own secret Baker Street Irregulars and messenger pigeons has yet to crack the inscrutable booking policy of this genuinely fun venue. However, I can tell you there is word that sometime this evening two local bands I have regard for — up-and-comersand OG heads— will be joining an unfamiliar act calledfor a proper show. Let’s peg the thing at(it is Sunday, after all) and cap the door price with an over under of $10 and $5.