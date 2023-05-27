A+E

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 27

Posted By on Sat, May 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Strix Vega plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
  Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Strix Vega plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Seattle’s Some Surprises is a dream pop outfit fronted by songwriter Natasha El-Sergany, whose tunes jingle and jangle with a pleasant and resonant hum. Let me break cover for a moment and take you through a walk behind the proscenium arch of the Miniplex, where I have in the lost, dewy past played music, served drinks, met future friends and lovers, and been rolled out once or twice in squalid, embarrassing splendor. I’m probably more able than most to say that it’s a venue with the ability to pull off a good show. And tonight’s lineup with the aforementioned reverb-mongers aligning with local stars Strix Vega and Silver & Nails certainly seems like a sure shot. You can find out for yourself at 8 p.m. for $10.
