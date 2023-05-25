Music Tonight: Thursday, May 25

click to enlarge
RampArt
is hosting another hardcore punk show tonight at 7 p.m.
Two Rhode Island bands, Providence’s Catalyst
and Bullet Proof Backpack
from Middletown (a group of teenagers who run their own label, which gets a huge thumbs up/fuck yeah from this old head), will share the stage with the Brain Dead Rejects
, from parts unknown. I have heard this all-ages show comes in at the $5-$10 range, so plan accordingly. If you are still up for it later, the Jam
is having its end of the month reggae night, with DJ Sarge One Wise
presiding over the decks between sets by his Wisedem Band
and Arkaingelle
, for which 9 p.m
. is the hour, and $10 is the coachman’s fee.