A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 25

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
RampArt is hosting another hardcore punk show tonight at 7 p.m. Two Rhode Island bands, Providence’s Catalyst and Bullet Proof Backpack from Middletown (a group of teenagers who run their own label, which gets a huge thumbs up/fuck yeah from this old head), will share the stage with the Brain Dead Rejects, from parts unknown. I have heard this all-ages show comes in at the $5-$10 range, so plan accordingly. If you are still up for it later, the Jam is having its end of the month reggae night, with DJ Sarge One Wise presiding over the decks between sets by his Wisedem Band and Arkaingelle, for which 9 p.m. is the hour, and $10 is the coachman’s fee.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 25, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 21
Wounded Healers for Post-Pandemic Times

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation