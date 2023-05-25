Music Tonight: Thursday, May 25

click to enlarge Shutterstock

is hosting another hardcore punk show tonight atTwo Rhode Island bands, Providence’sandfrom Middletown (a group of teenagers who run their own label, which gets a huge thumbs up/fuck yeah from this old head), will share the stage with the, from parts unknown. I have heard this all-ages show comes in at the $5-$10 range, so plan accordingly. If you are still up for it later, theis having its end of the month reggae night, withpresiding over the decks between sets by hisand, for which. is the hour, and $10 is the coachman’s fee.