A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Fun

Comedy Tonight: Wednesday, May 24

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s comedy night at the Arcata Theater Lounge, where at 7 p.m. you can enjoy the stand-up work of Los Angeles comedians Josh Edelson and Austin Silver ($15, $20 VIP, $10 advance). If you’d prefer your comedy locally sourced and easier on the wallet, head over to Savage Henry Comedy Club two hours later, where Mark Sanders will be hosting his free Open Mark open mic, a mixed-bag of all types of performances, musical and otherwise.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 25, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 21
Wounded Healers for Post-Pandemic Times

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation