Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Comedy Tonight: Wednesday, May 24
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM
It’s comedy night at the Arcata Theater Lounge
, where at 7 p.m.
you can enjoy the stand-up work of Los Angeles comedians Josh Edelson
and Austin Silver
($15, $20 VIP, $10 advance). If you’d prefer your comedy locally sourced and easier on the wallet, head over to Savage Henry Comedy Club
two hours later, where Mark Sanders
will be hosting his free Open Mark
open mic, a mixed-bag of all types of performances, musical and otherwise.
