Movies Tonight: Tuesday, May 23

It is once again movie night over at the Humboldt Bay Social Club
and tonight’s offering is The Simpsons Movie
, perhaps the last somewhat-funny piece of entertainment created by the once-brilliant cartoon sitcom. It’s free to get in, and the show starts at 6 p.m.
And speaking of movies, last week saw the loss of British composer Francis Monkman, who wrote one of my favorite film scores of all time for the 10/10 British gangster film The Long Good Friday
. Do yourself a favor and listen to the main theme, for it is a banger and a half. And to connect the dots back to tonight’s fare, one of the film’s actors is a young Pierce Brosnan, who also appeared in a hilarious “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons. And to tip my creative hand a bit, I’m listening to Monkman’s work while writing the very words that you are now reading.
click to enlarge