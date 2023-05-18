Thursday, May 18, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, May 18
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Oryan Peterson-Jones
continues his regular Thursday evening gig at the Humboldt Bay Social Club
tonight at 6 p.m.
For the uninitiated, this is a free presentation of world folk, Americana and various other stringed-styles played expertly by the man in question, who is himself a globetrotting collector of sounds.
Photo by Billy Voo, courtesy of the artist
Oryan Peterson-Jones
