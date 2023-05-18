A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 18

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Oryan Peterson-Jones continues his regular Thursday evening gig at the Humboldt Bay Social Club tonight at 6 p.m. For the uninitiated, this is a free presentation of world folk, Americana and various other stringed-styles played expertly by the man in question, who is himself a globetrotting collector of sounds.
click to enlarge Oryan Peterson-Jones - PHOTO BY BILLY VOO, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Billy Voo, courtesy of the artist
  • Oryan Peterson-Jones
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Oryan Peterson-Jones, Humboldt Bay Social Club

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 18, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 20
Drag for the Next Generation

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation