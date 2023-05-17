Movies Tonight: Wednesday, May 17

Movie night! Here are two options, spanning across a wide area, where you will find movies in large venues at 6 p.m.
For the free family-friendly option, the Scotia Lodge
presents Toy Stor
y, Pixar’s beloved tale from 1995 about … even if you haven’t absorbed the meaning through cultural osmosis, it’s all in the title.
Meanwhile, over at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, The Road Warrior
fills the big screen with its predictions of an apocalyptic future. I suspect our actual coming apocalypse will have fewer cool costumes, and rather than fighting in improvised war vehicles over tankers of gasoline, we will be driving EVs and hybrids and fighting over a shrinking, poisoned water supply. But there will still be plenty of mass death and violence, so there is that. Five bucks gets you in the door, $9
gets you in and lets you leave with a cool poster to help remember the good times when the reckoning comes.
click to enlarge
-
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior