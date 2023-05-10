Wednesday, May 10, 2023
It's Back! (You Guessed it) The Great Humboldt Trivia Challenge
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM
All right, Brainiacs. This one’s for you. After a few years off (you know why), the Great Humboldt Trivia Challenge
is back and ready for hilarity to ensue on Thursday, May 11
from 5:30
to 9 p.m.
at Eureka Woman's Club
($5 teams, $25 spectators, $5 spectators advance). Humboldt Literacy Project's fifteenth annual event sees teams of three going egghead to egghead in a battle of wits to support adult literacy, family literacy and ESL. Bring cash for food (Girl Scouts Troop 16027 is dishing up homemade enchiladas with all the fixings), drinks and bids.
