Wednesday, May 10, 2023

It's Back! (You Guessed it) The Great Humboldt Trivia Challenge

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM

All right, Brainiacs. This one’s for you. After a few years off (you know why), the Great Humboldt Trivia Challenge is back and ready for hilarity to ensue on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Eureka Woman's Club ($5 teams, $25 spectators, $5 spectators advance). Humboldt Literacy Project's fifteenth annual event sees teams of three going egghead to egghead in a battle of wits to support adult literacy, family literacy and ESL. Bring cash for food (Girl Scouts Troop 16027 is dishing up homemade enchiladas with all the fixings), drinks and bids.
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

