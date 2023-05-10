It's Back! (You Guessed it) The Great Humboldt Trivia Challenge

All right, Brainiacs. This one’s for you. After a few years off (you know why), theis back and ready for hilarity to ensue onfromtoat($5 teams, $25 spectators, $5 spectators advance). Humboldt Literacy Project's fifteenth annual event sees teams of three going egghead to egghead in a battle of wits to support adult literacy, family literacy and ESL. Bring cash for food (Girl Scouts Troop 16027 is dishing up homemade enchiladas with all the fixings), drinks and bids.