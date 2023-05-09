A+E

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Movie Tonight: Tuesday, May 9

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Free Guy - 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
  • 20th century studios
  • Free Guy
Humboldt Bay Social Club continues its free, weekly adult movie night tonight at 6 p.m. This evening’s offering is the 2021 Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy, set in a video game world that is apparently nothing like the landscape of Tron. If nothing else, the venue is very charming and the drinks well made.
