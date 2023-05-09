Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Movie Tonight: Tuesday, May 9
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Humboldt Bay Social Club
-
20th century studios
-
Free Guy
continues its free, weekly adult movie night tonight at 6 p.m.
This evening’s offering is the 2021 Ryan Reynolds comedy Free Guy
, set in a video game world that is apparently nothing like the landscape of Tron
. If nothing else, the venue is very charming and the drinks well made.
Tags: Humboldt Bay Social Club free movie night, Free Guy, Image