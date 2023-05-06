A+E

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 6

Posted By on Sat, May 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Houston rapper Devin the Dude has built his 25-year career around the oddball, back-alley by the mainstream style of hip hop that has made that city an artistic haven and spiritual twin of its cultural sister city of New Orleans. I’m talking about cool, idiosyncratic shit that is too real to be esoteric and far cooler than the powers on the Billboard charts. He’s the real deal, folks, and tonight at 9 p.m., he will be doing his thing at Humbrews. The pot is further sweetened by the addition of local wax master DJ Goldylocks ($30, $25 advance).
