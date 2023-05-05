A+E

Friday, May 5, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Having never traveled to Mexico, I’m not too hip to this holiday, in the sense of how widespread its celebration is outside of my native state of California. However, my general aim in this column is to learn and share. One thing I do know is that Makenu is a fantastic local cumbia band playing at the Miniplex tonight around 9 p.m. in celebration. Tickets are $10, and DJs Amaru Shia and Eclectic will be spinning some grooves in the gaps in the action.
