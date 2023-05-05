Friday, May 5, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, May 5, Cinco de Mayo
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Having never traveled to Mexico, I’m not too hip to this holiday, in the sense of how widespread its celebration is outside of my native state of California. However, my general aim in this column is to learn and share. One thing I do know is that Makenu
is a fantastic local cumbia band playing at the Miniplex
tonight around 9 p.m.
in celebration. Tickets are $10, and DJs Amaru Shia
and Eclectic
will be spinning some grooves in the gaps in the action.
