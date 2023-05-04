Year of the Rabbit Celebration this Saturday

While you’re out enjoying Arts Alive this weekend, be sure to hop over to the Eureka Chinatown Lunar New Year of the Rabbit Celebration, Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Clarke Plaza (free). The celebration is a street festival with performances by Lion Dancers, Humboldt Taiko drumming and more. And on Sunday, May 7, enjoy Chinese and Japanese dishes and a silent auction at A Monument-al Luncheon & Auction at Bayfront Restaurant from noon to 3 p.m. ($100). Funds raised from this savory soiree will help build the Eureka Chinatown Monument at First and E streets. Find out more about these two events at hapihumboldt.org.