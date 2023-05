Year of the Rabbit Celebration this Saturday

click to enlarge photo by Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza

While you’re out enjoying Arts Alive this weekend, be sure to hop over to the, fromat(free). The celebration is a street festival with performances by Lion Dancers, Humboldt Taiko drumming and more. And on, enjoy Chinese and Japanese dishes and a silent auction atatfromto($100). Funds raised from this savory soiree will help build the Eureka Chinatown Monument at First and E streets. Find out more about these two events at hapihumboldt.org