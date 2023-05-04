Thursday, May 4, 2023
Theater Tonight: Thursday, May 4
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Dell’Arte school
is presenting the first night of its three-night run of Clown
at 8 p.m.
What is Clown
? Why, it’s a student-cast performance of the sort of stuff that Dell’Arte does best: theatrical, clown-based capering. This show has been quite popular in the past, so if this is of interest to you, snag one of the $10 tickets with a quickness.
Courtesy of Dell'Arte International
