A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Theater

Theater Tonight: Thursday, May 4

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Dell’Arte school is presenting the first night of its three-night run of Clown at 8 p.m. What is Clown? Why, it’s a student-cast performance of the sort of stuff that Dell’Arte does best: theatrical, clown-based capering. This show has been quite popular in the past, so if this is of interest to you, snag one of the $10 tickets with a quickness.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF DELL'ARTE INTERNATIONAL
  • Courtesy of Dell'Arte International
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 4, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 18
The Soeth Files

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation