Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Cinema / Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 3

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM

If you are in the mood to see a big screen presentation of John Carpenter’s classic Reagan-Era dystopian (I’m being redundant, I know) sci-fi masterpiece They Live, then head over to the Arcata Theatre Lounge at 6 p.m., where $5 will get you inside and $9 will let you leave with a poster. I can almost remember a time when the idea of invading alien overlords and their human collaborators forcing mindless consumption on the public, while killing the poor and dissenters alike, seemed far-fetched. Now all I can say is that I don’t really believe that the world is run by effete, perverted, inhuman monsters, because if you look around, they clearly aren’t really running anything with much success. Anyway, if you’d rather vent your spleen with some loud music, head over to Siren’s Song Tavern at 7 p.m., where $10 will get you a metal show featuring Arizona’s Saintbreaker, along with locals Imperial Destructo and Gooseneck.
