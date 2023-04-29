A+E

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 29

Originally from Australia, Nattali Rize has made Jamaica her homebase for the better part of a decade, where she has developed her slinky, roots-folk reggae sound. She’s bringing that sound to Humbrews tonight at 9 p.m., where she will be joined by like-minded Jamaican acts Kumar and Minori ($25, $20 advance).
If you’re in the mood for something more cost-friendly and little noisier, the Shanty is hosting a free show a half hour earlier that is headlined by glam-folkster Scott Yoder. Also on board are the delightful Clean Girl & the Dirty Dishes as well as Think Tank.
