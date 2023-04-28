Veterans Benefit Cornhole Tournament in Fortuna

And now for this week’s event with the best name: Nation’s Finest presents Game of Throws - Veterans Benefit Cornhole Tournament happening Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fortuna Veterans Hall/Memorial Building ($50/team, free for observers). With more than 25 teams competing, the throw down is real. The tourney is family friendly, all ages and all skill levels. The event, benefitting local veterans in need, will have a live DJ, canteen open for drinks, a beer station, Manzanilla Kitchen food truck, auction items and raffles throughout the day.