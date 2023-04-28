A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 28, 2023

Music / Poetry

Music Tonight: Friday, April 28

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
At the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m., Black Humboldt presents Los Angeles spoken-word poet, rapper, music producer and activist Chris Siders, who will be performing a rap set alongside his opening act ANTIMATRR, before continuing the show with some work from the rest of his oeuvre. This is a developing show with more performers to be announced (as of press time), so this might turn into quite the Friday Night event ($5-$15, sliding scale).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 27, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 17
Where There’s Smoke

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation