Friday, April 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, April 28
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM
At the Miniplex
tonight at 8 p.m.
, Black Humboldt presents Los Angeles spoken-word poet, rapper, music producer and activist Chris Siders
, who will be performing a rap set alongside his opening act ANTIMATRR
, before continuing the show with some work from the rest of his oeuvre. This is a developing show with more performers to be announced (as of press time), so this might turn into quite the Friday Night event ($5-$15, sliding scale).
