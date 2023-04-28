More fun is on tap for this weekend. It’s the Karuna Matata - Hooves of Hope Fundraiser, happening Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Almquist Lumber Company ($35). This family-friendly event has something for everyone with mobile ax-throwing, lawn games, live music by George Ruth, face painting, balloon sculptures, local wine, cider and beer, a miniature mule kissing booth (where’s my Binaca?) and Lost Coast Brewery's root beer. There will be raffle tickets, local art and vegan food available for purchase. And the best part about all this fun? It benefits the local animal rescue and sanctuary. Pony up and get your tickets online at karunahumboldt.com/events.