Friday, April 28, 2023

Animals / Community / Fun / Music

Karuna Matata - Hooves of Hope Fundraiser

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM

More fun is on tap for this weekend. It’s the Karuna Matata - Hooves of Hope Fundraiser, happening Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Almquist Lumber Company ($35). This family-friendly event has something for everyone with mobile ax-throwing, lawn games, live music by George Ruth, face painting, balloon sculptures, local wine, cider and beer, a miniature mule kissing booth (where’s my Binaca?) and Lost Coast Brewery's root beer. There will be raffle tickets, local art and vegan food available for purchase. And the best part about all this fun? It benefits the local animal rescue and sanctuary. Pony up and get your tickets online at karunahumboldt.com/events.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

