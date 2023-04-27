Thursday, April 27, 2023
Playhouse Arts Presents Stories from Home
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Submitted
-
Bea and the Snake.
The 17th annual Family Fun Series
at the Arcata Playhouse
continues this Saturday, April 29
with Stories from Home
, an all-original musical production by the performing Playhouse Arts ensemble. Jackie Dandeneau directs, James Hildebrandt custom made the puppets, and performers include Laura Muñoz, Tamekia Jackson and Melanie Schauwecker. Joining them is local storyteller Ernie Albers, who will share Yurok stories, and Tim Randles on musical accompaniment. Catch performances at 2 p.m.
and again at 7 p.m.
($15 general, $10 youth, $40 families). Get tickets at playhousearts.org/events/family-fun-series-stories-from-home.
Tags: Family Fun Series at the Arcata Playhouse, Stories from Home, Image