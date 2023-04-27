A+E

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Fun / Theater

Playhouse Arts Presents Stories from Home

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Bea and the Snake. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Bea and the Snake.
The 17th annual Family Fun Series at the Arcata Playhouse continues this Saturday, April 29 with Stories from Home, an all-original musical production by the performing Playhouse Arts ensemble. Jackie Dandeneau directs, James Hildebrandt custom made the puppets, and performers include Laura Muñoz, Tamekia Jackson and Melanie Schauwecker. Joining them is local storyteller Ernie Albers, who will share Yurok stories, and Tim Randles on musical accompaniment. Catch performances at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. ($15 general, $10 youth, $40 families). Get tickets at playhousearts.org/events/family-fun-series-stories-from-home.
