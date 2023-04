Playhouse Arts Presents Stories from Home

click to enlarge Submitted

Bea and the Snake.

The 17th annualat thecontinues thiswith, an all-original musical production by the performing Playhouse Arts ensemble. Jackie Dandeneau directs, James Hildebrandt custom made the puppets, and performers include Laura Muñoz, Tamekia Jackson and Melanie Schauwecker. Joining them is local storyteller Ernie Albers, who will share Yurok stories, and Tim Randles on musical accompaniment. Catch performances atand again at($15 general, $10 youth, $40 families). Get tickets at playhousearts.org/events/family-fun-series-stories-from-home.