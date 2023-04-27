A+E

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Music Tonight: Thursday, April 27

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It’s Adult Skate Night at the Blue Lake Skate Rink tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s the deal, you show up, toss down $15, and roll around in circles with a bunch of other folks while DJs Goldylocks and East One spin some hot jams. Seems pretty slick to me, but I am a child of the ’80s who spent his first years within spitting distance of an ice rink in San Francisco in the days of early hip hop, metal and arcade games.
click to enlarge DJ Goldylocks - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • DJ Goldylocks
