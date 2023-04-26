Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 26
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Exit Theatre
in Arcata presents its monthly Something Different
variety show with performances by local folk-els A’Okay the Clown, Jesse Jonathan
, Jamie Bondage
and Jay Brown
at 7 p.m.
($8). I like this venue, and I’d like to see it continue its existence above the plaza.
