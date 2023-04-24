Monday, April 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, April 24
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Here we go again, another Metal Monday
over at Savage Henry Comedy Club
at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles grind band Cancer Christ
joins forces with a squad of local acts, including Dead Drift, Mystery Meat
and Human Soup Hot Tub
, the latter of which wins the ignoble distinction of making me gag every time I find myself typing out the name. Way to go, folks ($10).
