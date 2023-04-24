A+E

Monday, April 24, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, April 24

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Here we go again, another Metal Monday over at Savage Henry Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Los Angeles grind band Cancer Christ joins forces with a squad of local acts, including Dead Drift, Mystery Meat and Human Soup Hot Tub, the latter of which wins the ignoble distinction of making me gag every time I find myself typing out the name. Way to go, folks ($10).
