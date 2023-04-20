Thursday, April 20, 2023
Humboldt International Film Festival Opens Tonight
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt
Richard Schild (left) and Ralph Valle, co-directors of the 2023 Humboldt Int’l Film Festival, selected films that highlight community togetherness.
Calling all film buffs and cinephiles: The Humboldt International Film Festival
gets rolling for its 56th year, April 20-23
, with nightly showings at the Minor Theatre
($12 general, free for Cal Poly Humboldt students). The four-night event is the culmination of CPH film students’ call for entries for filmmakers to submit their short films to the longest student-run film festival in the world. Check out shorts in animation, documentary, experimental and narrative categories, and take part in visiting artist talks and workshops. Get more info online at hsufilmfestival.com
