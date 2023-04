Humboldt International Film Festival Opens Tonight

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt

Richard Schild (left) and Ralph Valle, co-directors of the 2023 Humboldt Int’l Film Festival, selected films that highlight community togetherness.

Calling all film buffs and cinephiles: Thegets rolling for its 56th year,, with nightly showings at the($12 general, free for Cal Poly Humboldt students). The four-night event is the culmination of CPH film students’ call for entries for filmmakers to submit their short films to the longest student-run film festival in the world. Check out shorts in animation, documentary, experimental and narrative categories, and take part in visiting artist talks and workshops. Get more info online at hsufilmfestival.com