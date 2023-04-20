A+E

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Humboldt International Film Festival Opens Tonight

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Richard Schild (left) and Ralph Valle, co-directors of the 2023 Humboldt Int’l Film Festival, selected films that highlight community togetherness. - COURTESY OF CAL POLY HUMBOLDT
  • Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt
  • Richard Schild (left) and Ralph Valle, co-directors of the 2023 Humboldt Int’l Film Festival, selected films that highlight community togetherness.
Calling all film buffs and cinephiles: The Humboldt International Film Festival gets rolling for its 56th year, April 20-23, with nightly showings at the Minor Theatre ($12 general, free for Cal Poly Humboldt students). The four-night event is the culmination of CPH film students’ call for entries for filmmakers to submit their short films to the longest student-run film festival in the world. Check out shorts in animation, documentary, experimental and narrative categories, and take part in visiting artist talks and workshops. Get more info online at hsufilmfestival.com.
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

