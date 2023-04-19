Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 19
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Assuming you are not one of the lucky few to nab a ticket to Tech N9ne
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
at 7 p.m.
(as of press time, the venue’s website is suggesting all is sold-out except for the $65 advance tickets), then you will want something to do tonight on the eve of the great smoke out. (I have no idea if people actually still celebrate 4/20.) The Jam
has something for you from the horror punk and psychobilly school of music. Washington’s Evelyn’s Casket
is joining forces with Canada’s Five Cent Freakshow
and Ghost Waves
for a bit of boom-thwack bass and twang-twang guitar at 9 p.m.
($5).
