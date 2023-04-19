A+E

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, April 19

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Assuming you are not one of the lucky few to nab a ticket to Tech N9ne at the Arcata Theatre Lounge at 7 p.m. (as of press time, the venue’s website is suggesting all is sold-out except for the $65 advance tickets), then you will want something to do tonight on the eve of the great smoke out. (I have no idea if people actually still celebrate 4/20.) The Jam has something for you from the horror punk and psychobilly school of music. Washington’s Evelyn’s Casket is joining forces with Canada’s Five Cent Freakshow and Ghost Waves for a bit of boom-thwack bass and twang-twang guitar at 9 p.m. ($5).
