Thursday, April 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, April 13

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 4:20 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Flint, Michigan, is the home of many things. Some good, some wild. I once played a show there that had to be locked down because the neighboring trailer park to the club had a domestic disturbance involving a man brandishing a gun from the roof of a trailer (thankfully, no one was harmed). Among the cool things from Flint are a group called Whitey Morgan and the 78s, a country honky tonkin’ act of the finest caliber. Frontman Whitey Morgan will be jamming his solo act at Humbrews tonight at 8 p.m. My dear friend Katie assures me that this is the real deal and worth the price of admission, which is $30 at the door, $25 advance.
