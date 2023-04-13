Thursday, April 13, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, April 13
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 4:20 AM
Flint, Michigan, is the home of many things. Some good, some wild. I once played a show there that had to be locked down because the neighboring trailer park to the club had a domestic disturbance involving a man brandishing a gun from the roof of a trailer (thankfully, no one was harmed). Among the cool things from Flint are a group called Whitey Morgan and the 78s
, a country honky tonkin’ act of the finest caliber. Frontman Whitey Morgan will be jamming his solo act at Humbrews
tonight at 8 p.m.
My dear friend Katie assures me that this is the real deal and worth the price of admission, which is $30 at the door, $25 advance.
