Music Tonight: Thursday, April 13

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Flint, Michigan, is the home of many things. Some good, some wild. I once played a show there that had to be locked down because the neighboring trailer park to the club had a domestic disturbance involving a man brandishing a gun from the roof of a trailer (thankfully, no one was harmed). Among the cool things from Flint are a group called, a country honky tonkin’ act of the finest caliber. Frontman Whitey Morgan will be jamming his solo act attonight atMy dear friend Katie assures me that this is the real deal and worth the price of admission, which is $30 at the door, $25 advance.