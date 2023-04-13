Dance Visions at Cal Poly Humboldt

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music and Theatre's annual spring dance concert, takes the stage onandatin the($10, $5 child, free for CPH students w/ID). Get ready for a dazzling array of dancers performing a multitude of dance styles from ballet to Middle Eastern. Don’t miss this showcase of movement that includes jazz, contemporary, hip hop and tap, too.