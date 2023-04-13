Thursday, April 13, 2023
Dance Visions at Cal Poly Humboldt
By Kali Cozyris
By Kali Cozyris
The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music and Theatre's annual spring dance concert Dance Visions
, takes the stage on Thursday, April 13
and Friday, April 14
at 7:30 p.m.
in the Van Duzer Theatre
($10, $5 child, free for CPH students w/ID). Get ready for a dazzling array of dancers performing a multitude of dance styles from ballet to Middle Eastern. Don’t miss this showcase of movement that includes jazz, contemporary, hip hop and tap, too.
Photo courtesy of The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt
