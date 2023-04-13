A+E

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Dance

Dance Visions at Cal Poly Humboldt

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music and Theatre's annual spring dance concert Dance Visions, takes the stage on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Van Duzer Theatre ($10, $5 child, free for CPH students w/ID). Get ready for a dazzling array of dancers performing a multitude of dance styles from ballet to Middle Eastern. Don’t miss this showcase of movement that includes jazz, contemporary, hip hop and tap, too.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DANCE, MUSIC, AND THEATRE AT CAL POLY HUMBOLDT
  • Photo courtesy of The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

