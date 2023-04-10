Monday, April 10, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, April 10
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Photo courtesy of Kate Martin
The Logger Bar
Mondays are usually quiet around these parts but that’s not so in Blue Lake, where the Logger Bar
throws a regular Rockers Reggae Night
from 7 to 9 p.m.
It’s free to get in and you should expect OG Jamaican tunes pumping out of the sound system to augment your drinking enjoyment.
