Monday, April 10, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, April 10

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The Logger Bar
  • Photo courtesy of Kate Martin
  • The Logger Bar
Mondays are usually quiet around these parts but that’s not so in Blue Lake, where the Logger Bar throws a regular Rockers Reggae Night from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s free to get in and you should expect OG Jamaican tunes pumping out of the sound system to augment your drinking enjoyment.
