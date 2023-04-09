A+E

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, April 9

Posted By on Sun, Apr 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Hallelujah, hallelujah, he is risen. For those of you celebrating in any fashion today, I have two disparate gigs for you, and you can personally decide which among the two is more holy or blasphemous. Over at the Siren's Song Tavern at 6 p.m., you can enjoy some old school, punk, power-violence and d-beat tunes in a seven-band (!) lineup, which includes locals Cynicism, Human Soup Hot Tub and Psyborg, along with touring acts Merked, Pillars, Savage and Filth is Eternal. A $20 bill gets you in the door for this minifest and if you are a metal fan, this is the one. An hour earlier, you can catch a maybe weirder spectacle, when the Arcata Theatre Lounge presents a showing of Jesus Christ Superstar, which somehow seems more demonic. Get in the door for $8 and pay an extra $4 to get a poster.
About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

