Friday, April 7, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, April 7
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Robert Tripp, courtesy of the artists
-
Blackplate plays the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
Another type of heavy show is going down at the Siren’s Song
tonight at 8 p.m.
, one that features an artier style of screaming noise. Shively’s Blackplate
, one of my favorite bands in this wild county, is sharing the stage with two groups that I have only heard online, Cardboard
and Monkey Business
. However, I trust the judgment of the ’plate’s Sean Casement and co., and am recommending this gig to anyone with an ear for the marriage of guitar and vocal anguish ($5).
Tags: Siren’s Song Tavern, Blackplate, Cardboard, Monkey Business, Image