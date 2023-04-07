A+E

Friday, April 7, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, April 7

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Blackplate plays the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7. - PHOTO BY ROBERT TRIPP, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Robert Tripp, courtesy of the artists
  • Blackplate plays the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
Another type of heavy show is going down at the Siren’s Song tonight at 8 p.m., one that features an artier style of screaming noise. Shively’s Blackplate, one of my favorite bands in this wild county, is sharing the stage with two groups that I have only heard online, Cardboard and Monkey Business. However, I trust the judgment of the ’plate’s Sean Casement and co., and am recommending this gig to anyone with an ear for the marriage of guitar and vocal anguish ($5).
