Music Tonight: Friday, April 7

Blackplate plays the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Another type of heavy show is going down at thetonight at, one that features an artier style of screaming noise. Shively’s, one of my favorite bands in this wild county, is sharing the stage with two groups that I have only heard online,and. However, I trust the judgment of the ’plate’s Sean Casement and co., and am recommending this gig to anyone with an ear for the marriage of guitar and vocal anguish ($5).