Hoppin' Easter Happenings

Time to scramble for eggs, yolks. I mean, folks. Where can the kiddos search for coveted colored and candy eggs and maybe spy the Easter Bunny himself? In Eureka, the City of Eureka Community Services Department presents its annual Easter Adventure, happening Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sequoia Park (free). Follow clues from the Easter Bunny and win a prize! And pose for photos with the big-eared fella, too. In Arcata, don’t miss the Family Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Stewart Park (free). There will be egg hunting by age groups, carnival games, snacks, photos with the Easter Bunny and face-painting. And in Ferndale, the Easter Egg Hunt takes place Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ferndale Fireman's Pavilion (free). Kids divided into age groups can hunt for
candy-filled eggs hidden by Ferndale Scouts and enjoy a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.