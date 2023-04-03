Monday, April 3, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, April 3
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Another Monday night, another installment of Metal Mondays
over at Savage Henry Comedy Club
. Tonight’s offering is full of talent, including Greybush, Racket, Sadistic Hallucinations
, and Malicious Algorithm
at 7p.m. ($10). Those last two sound like something that would happen in the Meta-verse, am I right folks? The Meta-verse … I’ll be here all week, tip your servers.
