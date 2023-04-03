A+E

Monday, April 3, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, April 3

Posted By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Another Monday night, another installment of Metal Mondays over at Savage Henry Comedy Club. Tonight’s offering is full of talent, including Greybush, Racket, Sadistic Hallucinations, and Malicious Algorithm at 7p.m. ($10). Those last two sound like something that would happen in the Meta-verse, am I right folks? The Meta-verse … I’ll be here all week, tip your servers.
