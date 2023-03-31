A+E

Friday, March 31, 2023

Perilous Plunge this Saturday!

Posted By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge Redwood Discovery Museum Board President Lynn Langdon. - SUBMITTED
  • Redwood Discovery Museum Board President Lynn Langdon.
Because we all aren’t entirely wet yet (thanks, Mother Nature), it’s time again for the Perilous Plunge, Redwood Discovery Museum’s wet and wild fundraiser that sees volunteers dressed in silly, imaginative and hilarious costumes jump into the bay to raise money for the museum. Catch the splashy fun Saturday, April 1, starting at 10 a.m. at the foot of F Street in Eureka (free to watch). Get there early to catch the parade of participants led by the Cal Poly Marching Lumberjacks at 9:45 a.m.
