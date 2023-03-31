Music Tonight: Friday, March 31

click to enlarge Shutterstock

It’s local fella “Redwood” Larry Goldberg’s 70th birthday and, in celebration, there will be a benefit concert attonight at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dead tribute bandand Beatles cover band. It’s a $20 suggested donation, which will go to the World Central Kitchen and its efforts in helping out the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, as well as those affected by the war in Ukraine. An hour and a half later at the, there is a classic club jam called a, which I can only assume is a reference to the TLC song. For $10, you can check out some DJs spinning tunes for some dancers. The former includesand, while the latter’s ranks have Bella Rose, Rachel Noel and more.