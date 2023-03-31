Music Tonight: Friday, March 31

click to enlarge
It’s local fella “Redwood” Larry Goldberg’s 70th birthday and, in celebration, there will be a benefit concert at Humbrews
tonight at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dead tribute band Miracle Show
and Beatles cover band Savoy Truffle
. It’s a $20 suggested donation, which will go to the World Central Kitchen and its efforts in helping out the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, as well as those affected by the war in Ukraine. An hour and a half later at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, there is a classic club jam called a No Scrubs Party
, which I can only assume is a reference to the TLC song. For $10, you can check out some DJs spinning tunes for some dancers. The former includes Pressure, D’Vinity
and Statik
, while the latter’s ranks have Bella Rose, Rachel Noel and more.