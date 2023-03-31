A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 31, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, March 31

Posted By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
It’s local fella “Redwood” Larry Goldberg’s 70th birthday and, in celebration, there will be a benefit concert at Humbrews tonight at 7:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Dead tribute band Miracle Show and Beatles cover band Savoy Truffle. It’s a $20 suggested donation, which will go to the World Central Kitchen and its efforts in helping out the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, as well as those affected by the war in Ukraine. An hour and a half later at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, there is a classic club jam called a No Scrubs Party, which I can only assume is a reference to the TLC song. For $10, you can check out some DJs spinning tunes for some dancers. The former includes Pressure, D’Vinity and Statik, while the latter’s ranks have Bella Rose, Rachel Noel and more.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 30, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 13
‘A Symbolic Gesture’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation