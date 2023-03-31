A+E

Friday, March 31, 2023

Croatian Weekend with John Morovich

The Humboldt Folk Dancers invite the public to a Croatian Weekend with John Morovich, an instructor and performer from Seattle, who will be teaching traditional music and dance workshops for everyone, at all levels, with and without dance partners. The weekend’s event kicks off with a Welcome Potluck and Introduction at 6 p.m. at Mad River Grange on Friday, March 31, followed by Singing and Instrumental Workshops on Saturday, April 1, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Synapsis ($10-$15 sliding, no one turned away) and an evening Singalong and Dance Party with Morovich, Chubritza and the Humboldt Bay Balkan meet-up group starting at 7 p.m. at Synapsis ($15-$25 sliding scale, none turned away). On Sunday, April 2, join Morovich at Redwood Raks for a Croatian Dance Class from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($10-$15 sliding, no one turned away). For more on this special event, call (707) 496-6734 or visit humboldtfolkdancers.org/schedule.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

