click to enlarge
The Humboldt Folk Dancers invite the public to a Croatian Weekend with John Morovich
, an instructor and performer from Seattle, who will be teaching traditional music and dance workshops for everyone, at all levels, with and without dance partners. The weekend’s event kicks off with a Welcome Potluck and Introduction
at 6 p.m.
at Mad River Grange
on Friday, March 31
, followed by Singing and Instrumental Workshops
on Saturday, April 1
, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
at Synapsis
($10-$15 sliding, no one turned away) and an evening Singalong and Dance Party
with Morovich, Chubritza
and the Humboldt Bay Balkan
meet-up group starting at 7 p.m. at Synapsis ($15-$25 sliding scale, none turned away). On Sunday, April 2
, join Morovich at Redwood Raks
for a Croatian Dance Class
from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ($10-$15 sliding, no one turned away). For more on this special event, call (707) 496-6734 or visit humboldtfolkdancers.org/schedule.