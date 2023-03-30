Thursday, March 30, 2023
Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque II in Eureka this Weekend
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ricardo Herrera
-
Sonny Gartner & Yuzbriner Carvajal - Wheel of Death
Step right up, folks and prepare to be dazzled, entertained and perhaps terrified by Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque II
, happening March 30-April 3
at the Bayshore Mall
($20-$60). This adrenaline-filled spectacle combines theater, circus and cabaret for mature audiences only (guests under 18 require accompanying parent or guardian). It's acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures under the big top tent … but with a twist. Hmmm. Is your curiosity piqued yet? Get tickets and more info at paranormalcirque.com
.
