Thursday, March 30, 2023

Theater

Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque II in Eureka this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge Sonny Gartner & Yuzbriner Carvajal - Wheel of Death - PHOTO BY RICARDO HERRERA
  • Photo by Ricardo Herrera
  • Sonny Gartner & Yuzbriner Carvajal - Wheel of Death
Step right up, folks and prepare to be dazzled, entertained and perhaps terrified by Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque II, happening March 30-April 3 at the Bayshore Mall ($20-$60). This adrenaline-filled spectacle combines theater, circus and cabaret for mature audiences only (guests under 18 require accompanying parent or guardian). It's acrobats, illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures under the big top tent … but with a twist. Hmmm. Is your curiosity piqued yet? Get tickets and more info at paranormalcirque.com.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

