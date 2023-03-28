Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 28
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 4:01 AM
Savage Henry Comedy Club
is hosting Open Mark
, a unique open mic hosted by comedian Mark Sanders
, in which anyone is welcome to take advantage of the two microphones, keyboard and guitar available to express themselves. This free (but donation-welcoming) show is the first of its kind at the club and will roll out at 9 p.m.
