Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 28

Posted By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 4:01 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club is hosting Open Mark, a unique open mic hosted by comedian Mark Sanders, in which anyone is welcome to take advantage of the two microphones, keyboard and guitar available to express themselves. This free (but donation-welcoming) show is the first of its kind at the club and will roll out at 9 p.m.
