Sunday, March 26, 2023

Music Today: Sunday, March 26

It’s the second and final performance of the Humboldt Steel Pan and Percussion Festival over at the Sapphire Palace in Blue Lake Casino, and this one’s a matinee. This free show kicks off at noon, and has oodles of talent, including Humboldt Taiko, Humboldt Calypso Band and Caribbean Jazz Odyssey.
