Sunday, March 26, 2023
Music Today: Sunday, March 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Mar 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
It’s the second and final performance of the Humboldt Steel Pan and Percussion Festival
over at the Sapphire Palace
in Blue Lake Casino, and this one’s a matinee. This free show kicks off at noon
, and has oodles of talent, including Humboldt Taiko, Humboldt Calypso Band
and Caribbean Jazz Odyssey.
Tags: Humboldt Steel Pan and Percussion Festival, Sapphire Palace, Humboldt Taiko, Humboldt Calypso Band, Caribbean Jazz Odyssey, Image