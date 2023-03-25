A+E

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 25

Posted By on Sat, Mar 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Blü Egyptian plays the Jam at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Blü Egyptian plays the Jam at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Here are three gigs all happening at 9 p.m., any of which you can use to celebrate your first weekend of this new spring season. Over at the Logger Bar, Wild Abandon plays its first gig since its fine sold-out album release show at the Arcata Playhouse in the beginning of this year. Expect the folk-rock and country goods to be served up fantastically. Entrance is free, so tip your servers and performers.
Makenu is our county’s current premier cumbia-crossover band, so if you are in the mood to shake it, head over to the Miniplex with some money in hand. The door price is yet to be announced, so I’d bring at least a 10 spot. And finally, the Jam is hosting Chico’s Blü Egyptian, a reggae, EDM and (appropriately) jam band that’s young and hungry, although perhaps not quite as young and hungry as the kids in The Critics, who are doing the proper thing for a fresh local band: gigging themselves silly. Singer-songwriter Alex Kent is also on board and $10 is a deal to get the whole package.
