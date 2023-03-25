Music Tonight: Saturday, March 25

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the artists

Blü Egyptian plays the Jam at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Here are three gigs all happening at 9 p.m., any of which you can use to celebrate your first weekend of this new spring season. Over at theplays its first gig since its fine sold-out album release show at the Arcata Playhouse in the beginning of this year. Expect the folk-rock and country goods to be served up fantastically. Entrance is free, so tip your servers and performers.is our county’s current premier cumbia-crossover band, so if you are in the mood to shake it, head over to thewith some money in hand. The door price is yet to be announced, so I’d bring at least a 10 spot. And finally,is hosting Chico’s, a reggae, EDM and (appropriately) jam band that’s young and hungry, although perhaps not quite as young and hungry as the kids in, who are doing the proper thing for a fresh local band: gigging themselves silly. Singer-songwriter Alex Kent is also on board and $10 is a deal to get the whole package.