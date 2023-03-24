Friday, March 24, 2023
Family Fun Series Begins Saturday at Arcata Playhouse
By Kali Cozyris
By Kali Cozyris
In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson.
The 17th annual Family Fun Series
at the Arcata Playhouse
begins with the Honolulu Theatre for Youth performing In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson
on Saturday, March 25
, at 2 and 7 p.m.
($40 families, $15 general, $10 kids). The play, adapted from an award-winning novel by Bette Bao Lord, tells the story of a young girl and her family moving from China to the United States in 1947. The show is sponsored in part by Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity, and with funding from Western States Arts Federation. Tickets are available online at playhousearts.org
, at Wildberries Marketplace and Redwood Yogurt, or by calling (707) 822-1575.
