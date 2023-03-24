A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 24, 2023

Fun / Theater

Family Fun Series Begins Saturday at Arcata Playhouse

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson.
The 17th annual Family Fun Series at the Arcata Playhouse begins with the Honolulu Theatre for Youth performing In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson on Saturday, March 25, at 2 and 7 p.m. ($40 families, $15 general, $10 kids). The play, adapted from an award-winning novel by Bette Bao Lord, tells the story of a young girl and her family moving from China to the United States in 1947. The show is sponsored in part by Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity, and with funding from Western States Arts Federation. Tickets are available online at playhousearts.org, at Wildberries Marketplace and Redwood Yogurt, or by calling (707) 822-1575.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation