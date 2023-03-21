Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 21
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 4:02 AM
The Humboldt Bay Social Club
has been doing its level best to stick out as a cool spot and, as far as I can tell, is succeeding. There are the regular free Thursday gigs played by guitar- slinging American Primitivist and all-around world traveler Oryan Peterson-Jones
(did I forget to mention his gig Thursday, March 16? Shame on me; rewind and go if you are reading this in time). And on top of other live events, the venue is now hosting a regular movie night. Tonight’s offering is the SNL-related ’90s outing The Coneheads
, about which I am curious as to whether it is still decently funny or excruciatingly dated. One could show up at 6 p.m., grab a refreshment and find out.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Billy Voo, courtesy of the artist
-
Oryan Peterson-Jones
Tags: Oryan Peterson-Jones, Image