Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 21

The Humboldt Bay Social Club has been doing its level best to stick out as a cool spot and, as far as I can tell, is succeeding. There are the regular free Thursday gigs played by guitar- slinging American Primitivist and all-around world traveler Oryan Peterson-Jones (did I forget to mention his gig Thursday, March 16? Shame on me; rewind and go if you are reading this in time). And on top of other live events, the venue is now hosting a regular movie night. Tonight’s offering is the SNL-related ’90s outing The Coneheads, about which I am curious as to whether it is still decently funny or excruciatingly dated. One could show up at 6 p.m., grab a refreshment and find out.
click to enlarge Oryan Peterson-Jones - PHOTO BY BILLY VOO, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Billy Voo, courtesy of the artist
  • Oryan Peterson-Jones
